Russians may be given one day off to undergo medical examination

The deputies want to enable all working Russians, regardless of their age, to undergo a medical examination once a year, for which they should be released from work without loss of earnings. Now such norm is put only to some categories of workers. The bill will be submitted to the State Duma on February 20.

“This will help preserve the health of more people and increase the duration of active working life. And most importantly, the annual right to a medical examination will allow early detection of serious, dangerous diseases in the early stages. As a result, it is beneficial to everyone, including the state and the employer. A healthy employee spends fewer days on sick leave, is able to conduct effective work longer, ”Vladislav Davankov, vice speaker of the State Duma in charge of healthcare, told Izvestia.

According to the text of the bill, the implementation of the law will not lead to an increase in federal budget spending. The bill prepared by the New People faction will be submitted to the State Duma on February 20. Deputies propose to change Article 185.1. Labor Code of the Russian Federation “Guarantees for employees during the medical examination”.

Today, according to the law, annual medical examinations apply only to state and municipal employees, as well as workers over 40 years old. As for their younger colleagues – from 18 to 39 years old, they are entitled to such time off once every three years. A little more is allowed for pensioners and people of pre-retirement age, who can count on a “free day off” for a medical examination twice a year. The employee is released from work to undergo medical examination on the basis of his written application, while the day of release from work is agreed with the employer. In order to get a day off for a medical examination, the authorities must be warned about the medical examination through the personnel department.

Sardana Avksentieva, co-author of the bill, expects that the document will be considered in the spring session. At the same time, representatives of other factions generally have a positive view of the initiative.

However, experts are wary of the proposal. Alexander Safonov, professor at the Department of Human Resources Management at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, believes that the proposed measure may lead to additional expenses for employers, and this will become a threat to the development of informal labor relations. In addition, it will not be in demand by people – despite the benefits of such examinations, Russians are not at all motivated to undergo them, says Professor of the Department of Hospital Therapy named after Academician G.I. Storozhakov Alexander Karabenenko. At the same time, according to him, clinical examination will allow early detection and prevention of hypertension, diabetes and atherosclerosis.

