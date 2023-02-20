Russians no longer impose additional services when buying cars – News

February 20, 2023, 16:39 – BLiTZ – News

Car buyers in Russia no longer face cases of imposing additional equipment by dealers, representatives of the largest Russian dealer holdings Avilon and Avtodom told Gazeta.Ru.

According to Roman Timashov, Director of Service at Avtodom Altufievo, previously car dealers, trying to keep customer traffic, broadcast the minimum cost of a car and made money on additional services. Offered customers additional equipment, insurance products, “trading” and more:

“It worked when the market was saturated with the same cars, inventory was overflowing, and there were specific targets for turnover, market share, and returning customers to service.”

Now the situation has changed dramatically, experts point out. Previously, it also stimulated sellers to actively implement additional services and stimulated the shortage of cars. Now there are few cars in stock, and Avtodom registers low customer activity. The price of lots is high and additional services make the price higher, this ultimately affects traffic. Cars imported through parallel imports are mostly richly equipped.

