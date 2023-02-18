Russians warned about new traffic rules from March 1

In Russia, new rules of the road will come into force on March 1. About this on Saturday, February 18, in a conversation with the agency “Prime” warned the experts of the AVTODOM Group of Companies and the AvtoSpetsCentre Group of Companies.

First of all, the marking of signs and markings in the parking area will change: paid ones will be circled in blue, and free ones in white. There will also be a drawing of coins on the paid parking sign. It is expected that thanks to this, drivers will be able to get all the information they need from a single sign and they will not have to pay attention to additional signs below, which can scatter attention.

Signs 3.29 and 3.30, which allow parking on odd and even days, have also been adjusted.

In addition, charging signs for electric vehicles and a ban on the movement of buses, except for school or route buses, will appear on the roads.

From March 1, sign 3.10 “Pedestrian traffic is prohibited” will also apply to people on electric scooters, segways and unicycles. In addition, sign 3.35 “Movement on means of individual mobility is prohibited” will appear. It is planned that these measures will reduce the number of accidents involving electric scooters.

Another innovation will affect unregulated intersections: from now on, they may have an additional section with a white signal that will warn of pedestrian crossings after the turn. Experts stressed that it will be necessary to give way to pedestrians, regardless of the traffic light signal.

Earlier, on February 1, a new standard came into force in Russia, which set the maximum speed limit for electric scooters, unicycles and gyro scooters at 25 km/h. Also, the new document introduced the concept of ESIM – vehicles with one or more wheels without a seat, designed to move one person using an electric motor.

At the end of December, Alexei Mityaev, deputy head of the metropolitan transport department, said that scooter rides would be banned on the streets of Moscow with a speed limit of more than 80 km / h from March 1, 2023. According to him, the discussion with the traffic police on this matter has already begun. Also, special signs will appear for electric scooters, which will prescribe the rules for driving through a particular infrastructure facility.