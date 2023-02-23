Russians warned about the risk of an information terrorist attack on February 23 – News

February 23, 2023, 09:01 – BLiTZ – News

The hacker attack on Russian radio stations may be a “rehearsal of an information terrorist attack” planned for February 23 (Defender of the Fatherland Day) against electronic media. This was reported to RIA Novosti by IT experts.

The day before, in some regions of the Russian Federation, information was heard on the radio about an air raid alert and the threat of a missile strike. The Ministry of Emergency Situations called the announcements fake and urged “to follow the messages in official sources.”

A technician involved in the investigation of the incident said that there was a “substitution of the original signal.” This means that instead of the planned signal, a fake signal, well disguised as it, is being broadcast.

Radio Sputnik noted that attackers have been trying to send a signal to Russian satellites since mid-January 2023, blocking media broadcasts.

“We receive information about a false signal that we ourselves do not fix. Now it is clear that this can be a test of our weaknesses, ”explained the media employee. He stressed that the people involved in solving the problem are making “maximum efforts” to protect all data transmission channels.

On the morning of February 22, an air raid signal was broadcast over the radio in several regions of Russia. Information about the threat of a missile strike was heard by residents of Belgorod, Ufa, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Penza, Voronezh, Magnitogorsk and other cities.

Major General Vladimir Popov, Honored Military Pilot of the Russian Federation, told a correspondent of the BLiTZ about what to do in the event of a real air raid alarm.