Russians without arms and legs told what Roman Kostomarov will face – News

February 22, 2023, 18:28 – BLiTZ – News

Roman Kostomarov’s condition remains critical, and doctors are doing their best to save the skater. In this regard, MK journalists turned to people who are forced to live without limbs.

One of these people is Belarusian Aleksey Talaev. At the age of 16, he lost his legs and arms in a World War II mine explosion. But despite this, a few decades later he became a participant in the Olympic Games and World Swimming Championships, is engaged in business and conducts motivational trainings.

In an interview with journalists, Talaev said that in order to accept himself and learn how to live again, it took him a lot of time and patience.

The athlete commented on the situation with Roman Kostomarov, who had to give up his limbs. According to Talaev, if Kostomarov agreed to the amputation, then he had common sense, and perhaps he is much stronger than we think. Now it is important that the skater can learn to live with this. He also noted that both knees were preserved, so there would be no problems for him with prostheses.

When journalists asked how long it would take to accept oneself after losing limbs, Talaev replied that it depends on the person. Someone is able to accept such changes in life, but someone is not. According to him, after the injury, it took him several years to learn how to move around without prostheses and a wheelchair. He also added that the main psychologist in such a situation is time, and at first it is important not to succumb to emotions and not do stupid things.

Veronika Lazareva, 25, who was born with undeveloped arms and legs, expressed confidence that Olympic champion Roman Kostomarov will cope with his difficult life situation.

According to Veronica, athletes are strong-willed people who have fortitude and perseverance, and Roman is no exception.

Lazareva noted that she did not know what it was like to live without arms and legs, because she lived in such a body that was given to her from birth. Veronica stressed that she accepts herself for who she is and rarely asks herself questions about her body.

The story of Talaev and Lazareva shows that even after a serious injury, a person can learn to live again and succeed in different areas of life.

Kostomarov has been in intensive care since the beginning of January. The figure skater was hospitalized with pneumonia, after which he developed tissue neurosis and other complications. At the moment, doctors are fighting for Kostomarov’s life.

The public news service previously reported that judoka Nosov called the bath and training the causes of Kostomarov’s illness. Nosov noted that shortly before his hospitalization in January, Kostomarov took part in an ice show while suffering from a cold. At the same time, the air temperature on the ice reached minus 25 degrees.