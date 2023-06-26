Russia’s air strike on Syria, 13 people including two children died

Damascus, 26 June (H.S.). Twenty-four hours ago, Russia terrorized the Muslim-majority country of Syria by airstriking its northwestern Idlib province. Thirteen civilians including two children lost their lives in this bombardment. Dozens of people have been injured. The strikes took place in an area controlled by Syrian rebels in northwestern Idlib province. An air strike destroyed a fruit and vegetable market in the city of Jisr al-Shughur.

Syria has called this Russian airstrike ‘brutal and murderous’. The local White Helmets (emergency response group) said the bombing was a pall of gloom ahead of Eid al-Adha. The deadliest attack so far in 2023 is in northwest Syria.

Rami Abdel Rahman, chief of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said it was Russia’s most aggressive offensive in Syria this year. It tantamounts to genocide. Last week, four people, including two children, were killed in a Russian drone attack on Syria.

Syria’s Defense Ministry confirmed the attack in a statement released on Sunday evening, saying several people had been killed in such attacks in Hama and Latakia provinces over the past few days.

On this attack, the US said that in April Russian pilots attempted to ‘dogfight’ with American jets over Syria. In military aviation, aerial combat involves dogfighting. Earlier this month, the US deployed F-22 fighter jets to the Middle East over concerns of “unsafe and unprofessional behaviour” of Russian planes.