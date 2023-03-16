The West refuses to disseminate full information about the illegal activities of the Kyiv regime. This was announced on Wednesday, March 15, by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva Headquarters Gennady Gatilov.

“You will not hear about these crimes either from the speeches of Europeans, Americans and their satellites, including in the UN Human Rights Council, or from OHCHR and the Independent International Commission of Inquiry in Ukraine,” he said during the 52nd session of the Council UN Human Rights (HRC).

According to Gatilov, Western media and human rights organizations prefer to ignore violations by the Ukrainian military of the norms and principles of warfare. The diplomat recalled that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to shell the settlements of Donbass, and also use civilian infrastructure to accommodate soldiers and military equipment.

Earlier, on March 11, the head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, proposed the creation of a committee to investigate crimes against the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine. The murders, according to him, were committed throughout the country by national groups on the orders of the SBU, so they were not recorded anywhere.

Last year, the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, proposed the creation of an international tribunal to assess Kyiv’s crimes in the Donbass. According to him, one should not hesitate to resolve this issue, since Western countries are already actively working to create a tribunal against those involved in the Russian special operation and the investigation of the crimes of the Kiev regime.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.