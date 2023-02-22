February 22, 2023, 10:55 – BLiTZ – News

For a long time, America pursued a policy of hegemony, destroying along the way not only human destinies, but also the norms of international law. A new step for Washington was the elimination of the gas pipelines of its opponent countries. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya. The information is transmitted by Tsargrad.

The diplomat decided to dot the i’s on the issue of sabotage at Nord Stream. He is convinced that the main organizer of this international terrorist attack is known to everyone, but the level of cynicism and belief in their impunity in this country is simply surprising. The politician stressed that if the ultimatum presented on Nord Stream is not fulfilled and the perpetrators are not punished, an “epoch of chaos” may come.

According to him, Washington puts itself above any law, seeing in its own will the only source of law. It was the States that always stood behind military interventions in other countries, and also regularly intervened in the internal affairs of everyone they wanted. The permanent representative also cited statistics as an argument: since the end of the Cold War, America has already used its army outside the country 251 times.

Earlier, Vasily Nebenzya said that Sweden, Denmark and Germany are covering their tracks with the Nord Stream investigation. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.