February 21, 2023, 07:35 – BLiTZ – News

The recognition by the Russian Federation of the LPR and DPR has become, in fact, an operation to save the inhabitants of Donbass. This was announced by the former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic in the Russian Federation, Rodion Miroshnik, during a conversation with RIA Novosti.

“On February 17, 2022, violating the Minsk agreements, UN Security Council resolution 2202, the Paris agreements, Ukraine began a massive artillery preparation before the attack on Donbass. A 150,000-strong group of Ukrainian armed formations under the supervision of NATO was concentrated near the line of contact,” the diplomat recalled.

He drew attention to the fact that this grouping was many times larger in number and superior in equipment to the corps of the People’s Militia of the Republics of Donbass.

The Kiev regime and its curators believed that the outcome of the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the LDNR was a foregone conclusion, and Moscow would not come to the aid of the Donbass, Miroshnik continued. However, events developed according to a different scenario, and the Russian Federation recognized the sovereignty of the LPR and DPR, signed an agreement on mutual assistance and launched a special military operation – in fact, to protect the inhabitants of Donbass.

Earlier, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, during the offensive in the Lugansk People’s Republic, hit a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of a large-caliber Msta-B gun. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.