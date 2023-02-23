Russia’s withdrawal from START is the last warning to Washington – DOS

February 23, 2023, 14:54 – BLiTZ – News

Columnist Anna Sedova shared her opinion on the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). About this she reported in his material for the Free Press.

A bill to suspend Russia’s participation in START was introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21. This bill was unanimously approved in the State Duma.

The observer notes that the explanation of the Russian president regarding this decision shows a direct connection with the situation in Ukraine. The source cites the words of Vladimir Putin about the involvement of the West in the attempts of the Kyiv regime to strike at Russian strategic aviation bases. It is noted that after that NATO announced its intention to inspect Russian defense facilities.

Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is not ending its participation in the treaty, but is suspending it. The Russian President added that we are ready to return to the discussion of the START issue, however, on the condition that it will be held with the participation not only of the United States, but also of Great Britain and France.

Also, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, when assessing the reaction of the West to the suspension of Russia’s participation in the START Treaty, noted that they would not have to wait for their readiness for negotiations in the near future.

Boris Shmelev, head of the Center for Political Studies at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that withdrawing from START is not in the interests of the United States, since they are inferior to Russia in strategic weapons.

Earlier, military expert Alexei Leonkov said what you need to understand about the Treaty on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-3).