March 12 - BLiTZ.

Mass protests in Georgia have reached their culmination and have become similar to those in Ukraine. This opinion was published on the Russian Spring portal.

The protests against the new law on foreign agents in Georgia demonstrated how Western countries have influenced the current political agenda in the country. Residents of Georgia began to go to rallies, and the local police are trying to physically force them to leave. A similar thing happened in Ukraine in 2013-2014, when the scenario of a large-scale crisis began precisely with such protests.

On March 7, in Georgia, the government of the country adopted a new law on foreign agents in the first reading. People immediately began to express their opinion. According to this law, every second citizen of Georgia can be labeled as a “foreign agent”. If he receives payments on his card from a citizen of another country. But in Georgia, the residents expressed their position.

