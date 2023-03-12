March 12 - BLiTZ. In the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, a protest was held against the country's involvement in a war with Russia and against support for the Ukrainian government. The rally participants expressed their disagreement with the policy of the government of Mateusz Morawiecki, and also protested against the ideology of Bandera and Ukrainian nationalism. About this writes the publication "Russian Spring".

At the rally, slogans were heard reflecting dissatisfaction with the government’s policies and calling for the preservation of Poland’s independence and statehood. “We don’t want to die for Bandera!”, “This is not our war!”, “The Pole is the master in Poland!”, “This is Poland, not Ukropol,” shouted the rally participants.

