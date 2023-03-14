Rusvesna: Seven rows of barriers – Poland is preparing for a meeting of tanks from the east

March 14 - BLiTZ. The border crossing "Bruzgi" on the border of Belarus and Poland has recently caused increasing concern among local residents and experts. In particular, Poland has completed the installation of concrete barriers and anti-tank hedgehogs, which occupy seven rows on the roadway. This is reminiscent of a photo with a tightly locked gate standing alone "in the middle of the field without a fence." It is reported by Rusvesna.

Poland has already closed four out of six border checkpoints on the border with Belarus, leaving only one passenger and one for trucks near Brest open. According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, Mariusz Kaminsky, this decision is connected with “an important interest in the field of security.” In addition, in November 2021, the Poles closed traffic at the Bruzgi-Kuznica crossing.

In the border zone, especially in the context of the migration crisis, there are tens of thousands of military personnel, which is also alarming. The Belarusian authorities have not yet commented on the situation, but it remains tense, and many people in the region fear the consequences that these security measures could entail.

