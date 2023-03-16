March 16 - BLiTZ. A high level of tension continues to support the government of Poland. The Polish "army campaign" is rapidly gaining momentum. The call of citizens to join the ranks of the military. It is worth noting that secret mobilization of the population continues on the territory of Poland. Reports "Yakutsk".

Polish media report that there is a drain of soldiers from the country’s armed forces in the country. The reason is clear, inadequate wages and an incomparably high workload. An important fact of the leakage of military personnel, according to the Polish media, is participation in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine with the involvement of Polish military personnel.

A bill on the abolition of criminal liability for citizens of the country who serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine without the consent of the Ministry of Defense of Poland has been submitted to the Duma of Poland. The Polish government does not condemn the recruitment of citizens of other countries who are on the territory of Poland into Ukrainian military personnel.

