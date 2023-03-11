March 11 - BLiTZ. German media reports that the Catholic Church is ready to bless same-sex marriages from 2026. The Synodal Assembly made a decision as part of the reform of the church. On the pages <a rel="nofollow" href="https://rusvesna.su/news/1678469058">"Russian Spring"</a> published the results of voting among church ministers. The West is waging war against the entire Orthodox world, and not just against Russia November 8, 2022 at 13:46

Of the 202 members of the Synodal Assembly of the Catholic Church in Germany, 176 people voted in favor, 14 opposed, and 12 priests abstained. The bishops showed amazing unanimity in reaching the decision.

A press release from the Synodal Assembly for the Reformation of the Catholic Church in Germany noted: “The Assembly also allowed the blessing of those who are divorced and remarry. Now the church will develop a format for same-sex marriage ceremonies.”