Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on February 16 that in Ukraine there is currently an unbridled escalation from Washington and other capitals. He said this on air. Channel One.

“We see what is happening now in Ukraine as a rampant escalation, rampant rate hikes from Washington and a number of other capitals,” he said.

At the same time, Ryabkov noted that there is no uncontrolled escalation on the part of Russia, the Russian Federation is acting in a coordinated manner.

“I can guarantee you that we in Moscow and those who lead the special military operation, those who give orders, who formulate goals, we act prudently and calmly, we do not lose our temper. And from this point of view, it is impossible to talk about any uncontrolled escalation, from our point of view, from our positions, ”he stressed.

According to Ryabkov, at the moment, Washington is ignoring all signals from the Russian Federation, which indicates a lack of readiness for dialogue. For its part, Moscow still shows responsibility, but warns its opponents that “they are playing with fire and the risks are very high.”

“We are open to discussion of any issues. After the start of the NWO, the Americans cut off all channels for discussing topics, with the exception of two or three, from the category of so-called “irritants”. <…> Unfortunately, we do not record any readiness on the other side to conduct a dialogue,” he said.

Ryabkov emphasized that the decision of the American elites “to put a barrier to the further growth of Russia’s role in the international arena as an independent factor” is a miscalculation and a historical mistake. The Russian Federation will never sag under pressure from the United States.

In addition, the Deputy Foreign Minister added that relations between Russia and the United States are currently “worse than ever.” However, it is unlikely that it will come to their break, as this would be too dangerous.

“Nothing but the exchange of prisoners on high-profile humanitarian cases – a lot has been written and said about them, <…> – nothing positive, apart from this, in our relationship [с США]Unfortunately, I can’t mention it,” he said.

The deputy minister stressed that relations between the two countries are “at an extremely low point” and it is not clear whether there is “an opportunity to get out of here in some, even relatively distant, perspective.”

According to Ryabkov, there is no talk of a dialogue with Washington on a settlement in Ukraine, and the United States does not show even the slightest readiness for this.

The dialogue between the Russian Federation and the United States will become possible at a time when Washington realizes the unattainability of Moscow’s defeat.

“People (USA. – Ed.) do not spare money and resources in the name of achieving an ephemeral and abstract, impossible in their formulation of questions, goal – to defeat Russia. This will never happen. The moment when it is understood that this goal is unattainable may be the moment when there is a chance for a meaningful dialogue with Washington, ”he said.

Earlier in the day, former US Marine John Dugan said people in the US are beginning to realize that Washington has started “World War III.” According to him, the American media “restrain” the dissemination of truthful information about what is happening in Ukraine, but there are also independent channels.

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar on February 11 called on the United States to stop provoking the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv’s allies need to find a peaceful solution to problems in order to stop the loss of life and destruction.

On February 7, Matt Goetz during a meeting of the House of Representatives said that Washington is spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that does not meet the national interests of the United States. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red” lines every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

On February 1, the speaker of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, noted that Kyiv would sit down at the negotiating table if the United States wanted it. According to her, the United States is not interested in ending the conflict, but in its escalation, and increasing the supply of weapons to Kyiv is not a call for peace.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, expressed confidence that statements about the supply of fighter jets to Kyiv would lead to an escalation of the conflict.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

