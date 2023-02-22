Ryabkov assured of Russia’s determination to implement all the tasks of the special operation

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on February 22 that the country’s tasks in the special operation remain unchanged, despite the plans of the West to supply fighter jets and tanks to Kyiv.

“Now there is a discussion of possible deliveries of combat aircraft to Kyiv, tanks are being assembled. This does not change the determination of our country to achieve the full implementation of all tasks, ”Ryabkov said, speaking at the Federation Council.

He noted that military equipment will not help the West and Ukraine achieve their goals.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to the Federal Assembly, promised that the country would step by step carefully and consistently solve the tasks of a special military operation.

In addition, the head of state pointed out that the more long-range weapons are supplied to Ukraine, the further Russia will be forced to move Ukrainian troops away from its borders.

Western countries began discussing the supply of tanks and combat aircraft to Kyiv in early 2023.

As a result, on January 25, the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany is ready to form two tank battalions, and at the first stage, Berlin will send a company of 14 tanks.

The first Leopard 2 battalion is expected to arrive in Ukraine within three to four months. In addition, Berlin agreed to grant permission for the re-export of German Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev to those countries that plan such deliveries from their stocks, including Poland, Spain, Finland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Norway.

At the same time, official confirmations regarding the supply of fighters to Ukraine have not yet been announced, however, Britain and a number of European countries do not exclude that Kyiv will receive combat aircraft in the future.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden said that he did not want to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine, because combat aircraft should be left in the United States of America.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.