Ryabkov expressed confidence in the US responsibility for sabotage at the joint venture

The organizers of the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines will face the consequences of their actions. On Thursday, February 16, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov made such a statement.

“We have no doubts that the United States is responsible. We will continue to work so that this does not remain in the past, without consequences, ”he emphasized on air. Channel One.

Ryabkov also noted that the publication of the American journalist Seymour Hersh did not have a serious impact on Moscow’s position on this issue. According to him, the conclusions about Washington’s involvement were made long ago.

“This was said a few months ago on our part. <…>and the question of the reliability of sources is simply not worth it, this, in fact, has already been a proven fact, ”summed up the deputy foreign minister.

Earlier, on February 8, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh presented his own investigation into gas pipeline explosions. It claims that American divers planted the bombs during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, he said, were that because of the work of the Nord Stream, Germany could refuse to provide assistance to Ukraine.

On February 16, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream lines. It notes that the responsibility “for causing multi-billion dollar damage” to the energy infrastructure of Russia and a number of European countries, as well as “for catastrophic environmental damage” lies with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

It is also known that the Russian Federation requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information about the explosion of gas pipelines.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

