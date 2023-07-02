saanp bhagane ke upay don let snakes and moles enter your house in the rain learn ways to get rid of snakes without killing them rdy

Lucknow. With the rains, cases of poisonous snakes and snake bites have increased in the city. According to science, mole is a more dangerous creature than snake. The mole eats the snake. (Saanp ko Bhagane ke Upay) Cases of snake coming out are coming to the fore daily. People have no other option but to call a snake specialist and get the snake caught. The problem gets worse here. When the private snake expert and the rescue team of the forest department are not able to reach the people’s house on time due to busyness elsewhere. In such a situation, people do not think of any solution and they spend time in the shadow of fear. According to experts, there is a mention of such a plant in Ayurveda, by the smell of which snakes run away (saap bhagane ka upay). Due to its special properties, it is known by the name of Sarpagandha. Let us also make you aware of its effects.

