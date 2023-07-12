‘Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara’ echoed in Paris, Modi to be chief guest of Bastille Day Parade on July 14

Paris, July 12 (Hindustan). ‘Saare Jahan se Accha Hindustan Hamara’ also resonated during the rehearsal for the Bastille Day Parade to be held on July 14 in Paris, the capital of France. Teams of India’s Army, Navy and Air Force will also march in this parade and senior officers of all the three armies of India participated in the rehearsal held on Wednesday. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will also be present as the chief guest during the parade.

The French Army is also excited about the chief hospitality of the Indian Prime Minister. Colonel Thierry of the French Air Force said that when French soldiers are marching on the Bastille Day parade, they will look at the Prime Minister of India and the French President. It will be a very emotional moment as the soldiers will be about 30 meters away from him. Army, Navy and Air Force teams will also participate in this parade from the Indian side.

During the rehearsal on Wednesday, the Indian contingent marched to the tune of ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara’. Indian Navy Commander Prateek Kumar said that it is a great feeling not only for the Armed Forces but for the entire people of India that we have been given the opportunity to represent the French Government at the prestigious event Bastille Day. We are happy to be here as part of the tri-service contingent of the Army, Navy and Air Force. During this, the Air Force contingent will also show its power in the sky. Rafael will also be present in this joint flypast. Even during rehearsals, Raphael was seen flying in the sky of Paris.