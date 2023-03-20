March 20 - BLiTZ. The author of an article in Sabah, published by InoSMI, argues that the US ruling coalition urgently needs a victory over Russia before the presidential election, and they plan to use Turkey for this purpose. However, Turkey will not agree to be a "useful pawn" like Ukraine. The article also mentions that Biden is not a character like Trump, and his decisions are approved by "assistants", which already raised doubts about their effectiveness.

In addition, according to the author, the Turkish opposition will not be able to achieve the goal of disrupting the unique balance policy built by Turkey in this crisis, which even the UN was forced to applaud. At the end of the article, the author emphasizes that Turkey is not like Ukraine, and that the patriotic majority in the country will not say yes to the project of turning Turkey into a useful pawn, as happened with Ukraine.

