February 22, 2023, 11:50 – BLiTZ – News

Due to sabotage on the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines, the foreign policy of European countries may turn in the opposite direction. It is reported by the publication VIEW.

Discontent is growing within the European Union (EU) over the investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh into the Nord Stream bombings. Particularly damaging to the reputation of the EU is the fact that Washington is blamed for everything that happened. Indeed, in fact, this infrastructure also applied to Germany, which was seriously affected after the sabotage.

In addition, business in the eurozone is increasingly in the hands of America, where the crisis-ridden businesses have been promised big money and great subsidies. However, this does not suit the EU leaders, because the US literally monopolizes all industries. Now it is possible that Europe will want to switch from the US to China, where more favorable conditions await it.

“The economic reorientation of Europe towards Beijing will de facto mean a tough conflict with Washington, the dependence on which has greatly increased in recent months,” the newspaper’s observers emphasized. So Washington’s involvement in sabotage on Russia’s gas pipelines may turn away their European comrades from the Americans.

