Sachin Pilot agreed after Congress marathon meeting, Congress will fight assembly elections unitedly in Rajasthan

Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed happiness that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) took cognizance of the issues raised by him regarding the welfare of the youth and alleged corruption under the BJP’s previous government of Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan. He stressed that the Congress will fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and get a massive victory.

Will take action against all corruption

Satisfied with the party’s actions and assurances on the issues raised by him, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also said that he would abide by the decision of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and the AICC and what their role would be in future. Pilot said that the Congress government in Rajasthan is serious and will take action against all the corruption that happened under the BJP rule.

Pilot told the meeting meaningful and comprehensive

Talking to reporters after the nearly four-hour-long brainstorming session of the Congress in Delhi, Pilot described the meeting as “meaningful and comprehensive” and said the strategy for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls was to reverse the current government’s tendency to go out of power. How to stop Pilot said, all issues were discussed with an open mind and I am happy to tell you that everyone expressed confidence that we will work hard in the next few months and repeat our government (in Rajasthan).

Will take action against all the corruption in BJP rule

Noting that the Congress won Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in 2018, Pilot said a similar victory would be repeated this year and the Congress would form governments in all the three states with a massive mandate. Pilot said that this will have an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well. Emphasizing that the BJP will have to answer for the alleged corruption in its governance. Corruption has happened (under the BJP government), and those who accuse us should look within themselves. The (Congress) government is serious and will take action against all corruption that happened under the BJP rule.

we took two big decisions

Responding to a question about his role in future, Pilot said, whatever responsibility has been given to me in the last two decades, be it at the Center or in the state, I have discharged it with dedication. Whatever decision Kharge ji, Rahul ji and AICC take on my role, I will work accordingly. Congress leader KC Venugopal said in the press conference, Sachin (Pilot) raised some issues, which are common issues of the people of Rajasthan. We have taken two big decisions. We are going to set good criteria for RPSC nomination. There is a new law coming for that. CM has tweeted on that.