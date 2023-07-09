sachin pilot lashed out at bjp over the situation in manipur said the situation was allowed to deteriorate sbh | Sachin Pilot raging on BJP over the situation in Manipur, said

Pilot said, is Manipur not a part of our country? What is the fault of the citizens who have been affected. My concern is that the situation has been allowed to deteriorate. I think the Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) has lost the political right, morality to rule the state. He said that citizens are in pain in Manipur, people are fleeing, killings and brutality are happening. Pilot said, unfortunately, the Prime Minister (Modi) did not say a word. You can tweet about birthdays and celebrations all day long, but why are you not holding a real all-party meeting? He said, why action is not being taken on the government, why no one is giving answers for the atrocities happening on daily basis? This is very unfortunate and I hope it ends soon.