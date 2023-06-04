Sachin Tendulkar pranked Sourav Gangul in the washroom, Virender Sehwag revealed

Former star of the Indian cricket team Virender Sehwag And Sachin Tendulkar Considered one of the best opening pairs in ODI cricket. This pair took the national team to great heights. Both have contributed a total of 3919 runs in 93 innings. Apart from their on-field action, both the players are known to be very close off the field as well. Recently, Sehwag revealed how he and Tendulkar shared a joke with Sourav Ganguly during their playing days.

Sehwag told a funny story

Virender Sehwag said that playing pranks on Sourav Ganguly was master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s plan. He revealed that when the former captain was in the washroom, both of them talked about the arrival of new adidas jerseys from Germany. Sehwag said on Breakfast with Champions that Sachin Tendulkar and I were the brand ambassadors of Adidas. We went to the washroom and Sachin said let’s do a prank with Dada (Sourav Ganguly). He just asked me to accompany him.

Sachin joked with grandfather in the washroom

When Dada went to the washroom, we stood there and started talking among ourselves. Sachin said, ‘These Adidas T-shirts from Germany, how nice,’ I agreed, saying, ‘The stuff is really nice.’ And saying all this we came out. After this Dada called Adidas and asked to send T-shirts from Germany, which were given to Sachin and Sehwag. Later we joked a lot with Dada.

Sachin used to guess the bowler’s plan well in advance

Sehwag further explained how Sachin used to predict the line and length of a bowler before delivery. Sehwag said, ‘I used to be Sachin’s gym partner. He taught me a lot in life. He taught me about difficulties and practice. He used to predict the length of a bowler and give me hints. When asked how he knew, he said, ‘I have been playing for so many years now that I can imagine how he can try to get you out full length. The next ball will be of full length only.