Saddened by girlfriend’s suicide in Bareilly, boyfriend hanged himself after two days, told this to sister-in-law before dying

Bareilly. There was an argument with the girlfriend two days back. After that the girlfriend committed suicide. Now the lover also ended his life by hanging on the noose. This created chaos in the family of the deceased. The police took the dead body into custody and sent it to the postmortem. Along with this, investigation has been started in the matter.

Police arrived on the information of the landlord

Rajan Singh (24 years), living in a rented house in Kalibari under Baradari police station area of ​​Bareilly city, committed suicide by hanging himself in his room. The landlord saw the dead body hanging. He lost his senses. The landlord immediately informed the police and the relatives of the deceased. Police reached Baradari police station in a short time. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the postmortem.

Marriage was fixed with girlfriend

Police said that the deceased Rajan Singh was originally a resident of Jamilapur village under Khudaganj police station area of ​​Shahjahanpur district. He was living on rent in Kalibari of Baradari police station area for two years. Ravi has committed suicide by hanging himself. The elder brother of the deceased Dr. Parmanand told that he had talked to Ravi yesterday. He didn’t even tell anything. It is said that Ravi was having a love affair with a girl living in Khudaganj area. The marriage was also fixed but the girl committed suicide two days back.

Report – Muhammad Sajid