Safe City Project: AI will protect women, this technology will identify untoward incident before it happens

Lucknow: Committed to the safety of women, senior citizens, children and disabled, the Yogi government is going to develop 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar as a safe city. For this, the government will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Dial 112 will play an important role in this, which will be linked to government and private CCTVs.

The Safe City project will help in providing 100 percent security to women, identifying criminals, tightening the noose, providing immediate help to women and children in case of emergency and preventing suicide. With the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the incident of acid attack, attack on women can be detected in advance.

Taking acid in a bottle or glass, AI will issue an alert immediately after sensing the intent of the attack and the gesture of the woman. As soon as this alert dial 112 is received, the nearby PRV will be instructed to reach immediately along with the signal to the location of the incident and informing the police personnel of the concerned police station about the situation. Not only this, Artificial Intelligence will issue an SOS signal by marking the raised hand of a woman, senior citizen, child and disabled person for help.

Along with this, it will help to mark the number plates of vehicles of women’s chain, purse, jewelry looters. Those who chase women can also be identified. It will be easy to identify drug peddlers and regular wanderers near schools and colleges. Not only this, an alert will be issued when the accused of sexual exploitation are released from jail on parole, bail etc. The face of such persons will also be registered in the National Database.

keep an eye on stunters

With the help of AI, groups of smokers, traffic violators, groups of drinkers outside public places and liquor shops can be identified in areas where women move. Those who perform stunts on the roads, groups of people and those who block the way with vehicles can also be identified.

The missing people can be identified through their details entered in the database. There will also be ease in the analysis of road accidents and events that happened during any incident. Artificial intelligence will also identify the trend of suicide attempts on bridges, flyovers, railway tracks etc.

AI will keep an eye on these too

on bearers

open toilet places

detection of murder motive

fast and unusual running after the woman

Women molested by boys/men near paan shop

Behavior of boys/men in Garments shop and market, following women at different places

