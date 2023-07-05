SAFF Championship: India won the title for the record 9th time, the whole stadium echoed with ‘Vande Mataram’, watch video

SAFF Championship IND vs KUW: Indian football team Defeating Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship on Tuesday, it won the title for a record ninth time. Sunil Chhetri The Indian team, led by, defeated Kuwait 5-4 in the penalty shootout. Earlier in the game of 90 minutes, the score of both the teams was equal to 1-1 goals. After this, both the teams failed to score even in the extra time of 30 minutes. Then it was decided by penalty shootout. In which India scored all its five goals and Kuwait missed one goal.

The stadium echoed with the song ‘Vande Mataram’

In the final, Team India defeated Kuwait 5-4 in the penalty shootout. In a breath-taking penalty shootout, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu produced a stellar performance to save Kuwait captain Khalid Al Ibrahim’s final shot. In this way, India won the title by winning the second consecutive match in the penalty shootout. At the same time, after this victory, the Sri Kanteerava Stadium of Bangalore resonated with the song ‘Vande Mataram’. When India won the title in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, the fans sang Vande Mataram in the same way. Its video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

India had earlier captured the title in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021. In the 14-year history of the SAFF Championship, India has become the champion nine times and has been the runner-up four times.

The condition of the match was like this

On the other hand, talking about the India vs Kuwait final match, the first goal of the match was scored by Kuwait’s player Alkaldi. In this way, Kuwait took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute of the match. At the same time, after this the Indian team got a chance to score in the 17th minute, but missed. However, captain Sunil Chhetri scored a goal in the 39th minute for India. In this way the Indian team equalized. After this the game came to a level of 1-1. However, the players of both the teams got many chances even after this, but could not convert them into goals. However, the match was decided in the penalty shootout, in which Team India won.

SAFF Championship Final 2023: India becomes champion for the ninth time, defeating Kuwait 5-4 in penalty shootout t)Sunil Chhetri