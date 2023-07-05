SAFF Championship: Jackson Singh celebrates India’s victory with ‘Manipur flag’, creates ruckus on social media

SAFF Championship 2023 In the finals, India won the title by defeating Kuwait on Tuesday. The Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team won the penalty shoot-out 5-4 for the 9th time. saif championship Captured the title of At the same time, after this victory, Team India player Jackson Singh celebrated with the ‘flag of Manipur’. For which different reactions are coming on social media.

India won the title for the ninth time

Earlier in the game of 90 minutes, the score of both the teams was equal to 1-1 goals. After this, both the teams failed to score in extra time as well. Then the victory and defeat was decided in the penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu played a big role in this victory of India. He almost stopped a flying Kuwait goal and gave India the victory. India had earlier captured the title in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021.

Jackson Singh arrived to collect the medal with the ‘flag of Manipur’

After India’s victory, midfielder player Jackson Singh was seen celebrating with a multi-coloured flag draped over him, which attracted the attention of many people. Later Jackson told that it is the flag of Manipur and he did this to appeal to the people for peace. In fact, ethnic violence is being witnessed in Manipur for the last 2 months and more than 100 people have died in it so far. Jackson Singh, Mahesh Singh and Udanta Singh – these three players are from Manipur, who played a key role in India’s victory in the final.

Talking to ESPN, Jackson Singh said that ‘this is the flag of my Manipur. I just wanted to tell everyone in India and Manipur to live peacefully and not fight. I want peace.’

I just wanted to draw people’s attention to my Manipur

However, after this Jackson also had to face criticism. Responding to this, he wrote that ‘Dear fans, I did not want to hurt anyone’s sentiments by celebrating with the flag. I just wanted to draw people’s attention towards the present condition of my home state Manipur. This victory of this evening is dedicated to all Indians. I hope that peace will return to my home state Manipur.

The condition of the match was like this



On the other hand, talking about the India vs Kuwait final match, the first goal of the match was scored by Kuwait’s player Alkaldi. In this way, Kuwait took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute of the match. At the same time, after this the Indian team got a chance to score in the 17th minute, but missed. Captain Sunil Chhetri scored a goal for India in the 39th minute. In this way the Indian team equalized. After this the game came to a level of 1-1. However, the players of both the teams got many chances even after this, but could not convert them into goals. However, the match was decided in the penalty shootout, in which Team India won.

