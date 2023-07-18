Sahara: Refund portal will be started today to return the money of investors of Sahara, Amit Shah will launch

The money invested by the investors in Sahara Group will be returned soon. The Central Government is launching Sahara Refund Portal to return the money of the investors. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to launch it in Delhi today i.e. on Tuesday. Through this portal, the money deposited in the four co-operative societies of Sahara group will be returned to the investors whose deposit period has been completed. Depositors can submit their claims online through the portal. In this case, the government had said on March 29 that the money would be returned to about 10 crore investors of the four cooperative societies of the Sahara Group within nine months. The announcement was made after the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of Rs 5000 crore from the Sahara-SEBI refund account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

Earlier, the Ministry of Cooperatives said in a statement on Monday that a special portal would be launched on Tuesday to ease the claim process on behalf of investors of Sahara Group. Cooperation Minister Shah will inaugurate this portal. The ministry said, the portal has been developed for submission of valid claims on behalf of genuine depositors of co-operative societies of Sahara group. The names of these cooperative societies are Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited. The Ministry of Cooperation had filed an application in the Supreme Court to provide relief to the investors who had deposited money with these cooperative societies of Sahara group. After which the apex court ordered the transfer of Rs 5,000 crore to CRCS to settle their claims.

Indication of sending the petition challenging the ordinance of the Center to the constitution bench

Significantly, the Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it is considering sending the Delhi government’s plea against the Centre’s recent ordinance on control of services to a constitution bench for decision. The apex court had recently issued notice to the Center and the Lieutenant Governor on the petition, refusing to grant an interim stay on the ordinance on control of services in Delhi. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra indicated at the beginning of the hearing that since the Ordinance was promulgated by invoking Article 239AA, it would be fine if the matter was decided by a Constitution Bench. Will remain

In this case, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (CJI) said that what the Center has done is that by using the power under 239AA(7), they have amended the constitution to take the services out of the control of the Delhi government. . Is this permissible? I do not think it has been included in any decision of the Constitution Bench. The CJI’s remarks are being seen as an indication of the court’s intention to refer the matter to a constitution bench. The entry has power to make laws under. List 3 is concurrent. You have said by this section 3A of the Ordinance that the State Legislature cannot make any law at all under Entry 41 (State Public Services, State Public Service Commission).

Meeting of 38 parties of NDA in Delhi today, Congress taunts- ‘Attempt to infuse new life into NDA which has become a ghost’

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, opposed the remark and said that as per Article 239AA(7)(b), a law made by the Parliament is not considered an amendment to the Constitution. Article 239AA deals with special provisions in the Constitution with respect to Delhi and sub-article 7 says, “Parliament may, by law, make provision for giving effect to or supplementing the provisions contained in the foregoing clauses and for all matters incidental or consequential.” Can The Center on May 19 promulgated the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for transfer and posting of ‘Group-A’ officers in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has termed this move of the central government as a “deception” towards the decision of the Supreme Court on the control of services.