Saharsa-Bhagalpur Shravani Mela special will run soon, Railways took cognizance of people’s demand

Sarhasa. Shravani Mela special train will soon be run between Saharsa and Bhagalpur for the convenience of Kanwariyas. Railway Board will soon give approval to run the train. In fact, on last Sunday, a batch of lakhs of Kanwariyas left for Munger Ghat and Bhagalpur from Saharsa, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Kopariya, Dhamara Ghat and Badla Ghat station, from where they took water from Kanwariya Deoghar, besides Baba Mateshwar Dham and Baba Bhubaneshwar Dham in Simri Bakhtiyarpur. They offer water after reaching the Shivling situated in the temple.

Devotees upset due to lack of direct train

Due to non-availability of Shravani Mela special train between Saharsa to Bhagalpur, devotees are facing a lot of difficulties in going to Munger Ghat Bhagalpur. Devotees are very upset due to not having a direct train. On Monday, Prabhat Khabar published the news of the crowd of Kanwariyas very prominently. After the publication of the news, the officials of Hajipur zone also took serious note of the matter and told Prabhat Khabar that soon Shravani Mela special will be run daily between Saharsa and Bhagalpur. However, this special train will run only during Sawan.

Shravani Mela special train given to important stations

Please inform here that Shravani Mela special train is run between Saharsa to Bhagalpur every year in the month of Sawan. But this time Shravani Mela special train was given to many important stations of Samastipur division. At the same time, not even a single Shravani Mela special train was given from Saharsa. While lakhs of Kanwariyas leave for Munger Ghat and Bhagalpur daily from Kosi area. Due to non-availability of direct train, Kanwariya Kosi Express, Rajyarani Express, Intercity Express reach Khagaria. After which leave for Munger Ghat and Bhagalpur by bus or auto.

Railway Board informed about the published news

Kanwariyas say that the railway department should at least run a special train for the entire Sawan Shravani Mela. Buses and autos charge higher fares. Railways will also get a lot of revenue by running Shravani Mela special train. Hajipur zone’s CPRO Virendra Kumar said that the news published in Prabhat Khabar in view of the crowd of Kanwariyas is being taken into consideration. Soon Shravani Mela special train will be run between Saharsa to Bhagalpur. Railway Board is being informed about the published news.

Khagaria MP asked for train to Deoghar

Recently, Khagaria MP had demanded to run trains from Saharsa to Bhagalpur and from Saharsa to Deoghar. MP Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaisar had said that the month of Sawan is going on. Lakhs of people go to Sultanganj and Deoghar in this. In view of this, special trains should be operated from both the lines from Saharsa to Deoghar via Bhaya Jamalpur and Bhaya Hathidah. Since the pressure on Mansi-Saharsa and Khagaria-Samastipur railway line has increased a lot. Due to this, doubling of both the railway sections is also necessary for the timely operation of the train.

intercity train demand

He has demanded an intercity train for Patna via Saharsa. So that the people of Rusera Ghat, Hasanpur area can get intercity train to go to Patna. Along with this, talk has also been given to extend the Saharsa Samastipur MEMU train till Patliputra. At the same time, there has also been a demand to extend the train number 22351 and train number 22352 from Pataliputra to Bangalore express train up to Saharsa via Bhaya Patori. Along with this, demand has also been made to extend train number 15001 and train number 15002 Muzaffarpur Darbhanga Rapti Ganga Express to Saharsa via Hasanpur, Khagaria.

The issue of taking express fare in the passenger train was raised

Khagaria’s MP has talked about running train number 05243 and train number 05244 Samastipur Saharsa MEMU train till Banmankhi. He has also raised the issue of charging express fare in the passenger train. Apart from this, demand has also been made for extension of Patna Bandra Express up to Saharsa, extension of Patna Bengaluru Humsafar Express up to Saharsa, extension of Barauni Ahmedabad Express up to Saharsa, stoppage of Vaishali Express at Simri Bakhtiyarpur. Prabhat Khabar had first prominently published about lakhs of Kanwariyas going to Deoghar and their problems.