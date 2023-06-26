Saharsa: Villagers collected donations and built a safety dam 20 feet high and half a kilometer long.

Sarhasa: The population of seven panchayats of Navahatta block area resides inside the Kosi East and West embankments. Where in 2015, a large part of Kedli Panchayat Rampur Chhatwan village was cut and merged into Kosi river. The dense population here is forced to live life by building slums on the banks of the Kosi East embankment with the help of their relatives in various villages in the eastern part of the Kosi East embankment and elsewhere. For the last three years, Kosi river erosion has targeted Durhar and Govindpur villages, but remembering the day of destruction of Rampur Chhatwan village, efforts have been made to protect the villages from erosion.

Money has been raised by supplying food under the crop protection dam scheme

Where, due to lack of administrative arrangements, a crop protection dam is being constructed in Mahua of Darhar Panchayat by the villagers with a donation of more than five lakh rupees. In which mainly the people of Govindpur, Darhar, Barhara are included. Near Mahua, a 20 feet high dam has been constructed in half a km by pelting more than 250 bamboos at the mouth of the sub-stream of the Kosi river. Which has become a topic of discussion in the area. In Ward number one of Darhar Panchayat, under MNREGA scheme, under crop protection dam scheme, the amount has been collected from JCB by petty contractor in the name of work, but where security dam should be built at the above mentioned place. There a high ring dam has been constructed by collecting donations by the villagers.

Shravani Mela 2023: Devotees will perform Jalabhishek with Argha in Muzaffarpur’s Garibnath Temple, know what is the preparation

Forgery in the name of crop protection scheme

Crop protection dam in Darhar Ward No. 1 in the name of crop protection scheme from Mahanthi Rajak’s house to Dharosh Sah’s field, crop protection dam from Bhushan Sah’s field to Sadhu Sah’s field, from Sadhu Sah’s field to Suryanarayan Sada’s field Till now, from Rajendra Sah’s farm to Dharmendra Sah’s farm and many other crop protection schemes, they have fraudulently extorted funds by constructing crop protection dams instead of roads. Here, to protect the village from erosion, where there is a need for a safety dam, a safety dam is being constructed by collecting donations.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7asJilOm5Jw) )saharsa news