Sahibganj: ED summons stone trader, attempt to suppress Chapande mountain accident case failed

Ranchi. Two laborers died during illegal mining in Chapande mountain of Patna zone area of ​​Sahibganj district on Friday night. In this case, ED has sent summons to stone trader Krishna Kumar Sah. The ED has directed Krishna Sah to appear at the ED’s regional office at Hinoo, Ranchi on July 5 at 11 am. Initially, there was an attempt to hush up the incident, but after the ED intervened in the matter, the local police and the District Mining Officer have started investigating the matter. It has also become clear from this incident that the business of illegal mining is still going on in the area.

Raid on Krishna Sah’s premises in illegal mining case

Laborer Shapath Mandal of Barharwa and laborer Mithun Kumar of West Bengal died in this accident. The cremation of the dead laborers oath board has been done. While the Ranga police station has left for West Bengal to bring the dead body of Mithun Kumar, a laborer from West Bengal. Earlier on July 8, 2022, the ED team had raided Krishna Sah’s hideouts in the illegal mining case of Rs 1000 crore. The ED has intensified its activities after receiving information about the death of two laborers during illegal mining in Sahibganj district on Friday night.

Deep hole was being done to blast in the mountain

In the preliminary investigation of the case, the ED found that a deep hole was being made in the mountain of Chapande Mauza for blasting. In this sequence, a rock broke and fell on the laborers. Due to this, laborers named Mithun Kumar of West Bengal and Shapath Mandal resident of Ganeshpur of Barharwa died. For illegal mining, deep holes were being done by laborers on the instructions of stone trader Krishna Sah. After getting information about the incident, stone traders involved in illegal mining removed the rock from JCB, took out the dead bodies and took them somewhere else.

Settlement with the families of the dead to cover up the case

Vote laborer of West Bengal is said to be a resident of Mithun Kandhi village. After the incident, the gang members involved in illegal mining started compromising with the families of the deceased to cover up the matter so that any kind of legal action could be avoided. It is said that in this effort, the dead laborer Shapath Mandal (father- Prafulla Mandal) of Barharwa was cremated. But the last rites of Mithun, a laborer from West Bengal, have not been done yet. ED issued summons to Krishna for questioning after preliminary investigation of the case. Apart from this, the ED sought information about the action taken by the administrative and police regarding the death in this accident.

Chapande pahad accident