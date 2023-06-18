Sahibganj: No arrest has been made in the attempt to sink the ship, a case has been registered against these people including Dahu Yadav

Sahibganj. On the application of Tunni Yadav, a resident of Milkiganj Munger under Jamalpur police station area, an FIR has been registered at Muffsil police station in connection with an attempt to sink a cargo ship in Sahibganj. Four unknown people including Dahu Yadav, Sunil Yadav, Munim Yadav, Rahul Yadav, July Yadav, Rajeev Yadav, Chhavi Nath Yadav, Sanjay Prasad Yadav, Ramdarsh ​​Yadav, Bhim Yadav, Akash Yadav have been made accused in the registered FIR.

Investigation of the scene under the leadership of Police Inspector Shashi Bhushan Chowdhary

At the same time, after the online application, the police took quick action and investigated the spot on Friday evening under the leadership of Police Inspector Shashi Bhushan Chowdhary. After this, on Friday night raids were conducted in the hilly areas including Diyara area for the arrest of the accused. However, the matter of arrest of anyone has not come to the fore.

this is the case

On Friday evening, Tunni Yadav had given an online application to the Muffsil police station in connection with an attempt to sink the ship by making holes in it. It was mentioned in this application that on the evening of June 16, 2023, he along with Ramesh Yadav, a resident of Samda, Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Old Sahibganj and the driver of the ship and his associates were all on duty. That’s why 11 people suddenly boarded the ship with rifle, gun, katta, gas cutter and LPG cylinder. The accused took everyone hostage while abusing them. One of them ordered that the ship be sunk by piercing a hole in the ship with a gas cutter.

Case registered under various sections

On this matter, Muffsil station in-charge Anupam Prakash said that on the night of June 16, Ravi alias Tunni Yadav had filed an online complaint in connection with the attempt to sink the ship at Samda Ghat. After investigation, the police have registered a case under various sections. Very soon the accused will be arrested.