Sakshi Dhoni and Anushka Sharma are childhood friends. Used to study in the same school, see photos if you don’t believe it.

Chennai Super Kings has become the champion of IPL 2023. In the final match, CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja became the hero of victory in this match for Chennai. He gave Chennai a historic victory by scoring 10 runs in the last 2 balls. After the IPL 2023 final, some old pictures of CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are going viral on social media, reminding people that the two are childhood friends. Yes, you read it right, both Anushka and Sakshi have known each other since school days and their bonding is older than the relationship between Dhoni and Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni are childhood friends

Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni studied in the same school in Assam and were classmates as well. Anushka Sharma’s father is a retired colonel. Ajay Kumar Sharma was once posted in Assam and when Anushka was in Assam, she studied at St. Mary’s School, where Sakshi Dhoni also studied during her childhood days. In a viral photo, Anushka and Sakshi can be seen together dressed in winter outfits and spending some quality time with friends.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

What did Anushka say about Sakshi

Talking about Sakshi Dhoni in an interview, Anushka Sharma once said, “Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said Wow, I’ve been here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too.” Talking about her fancy dress photo, Anushka Sharma also said, “And then I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I am dressed in a ghagra like my favorite Madhuri. Sakshi is very beautiful.” are funny.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsIPL 2023 CSK Winner: Sara Ali Khan was seen celebrating MS Dhoni’s victory, danced, fans said – Shubman Gill’s …