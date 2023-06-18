Sakshi Malik accused Babita Phogat of weakening the movement, then the BJP leader revealed many secrets

Former President of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Every day new revelations are happening in the movement of top wrestlers of the country against. Sakshi Malik BJP leader Babita Phogat But accused of weakening the movement. He said that earlier Babita and another BJP leader Tirath Rana took written permission from Delhi Police for the movement at Jantar Mantar and after a few days both of them started weakening our movement.

Babita Phogat accuses Sakshi Malik

Babita Phogat’s statement has also come to the fore on Sakshi Malik’s allegation. Babita has written in a long post on Twitter that how the wrestlers who started the movement later became puppets in the hands of the Congress and started following their orders. Babita said, ‘I felt very sad and laughed yesterday when I was watching the video of my younger sister and her husband. First of all, let me make it clear that there is no proof of my consent or my signature anywhere on the permission paper that younger sister was showing, nor do I have anything to do with it even remotely.

Wrestlers Protest: Babita Phogat and BJP leader advised to protest, Sakshi Malik gave a shocking statement

Movement of wrestlers inspired by politics

Babita further said, ‘I have been saying from day one that have faith in the honorable Prime Minister and the judicial system of the country, the truth will definitely come out. Being a female player, I was always with all the sportspersons of the country, am with and will always be with, but from the beginning of the protest, I repeatedly told all the wrestlers that you should meet the Honorable Prime Minister or Home Minister, the solution is there. But you were seeing the solution from Deepender Singh Hooda and Priyanka Gandhi of Congress, who themselves are guilty of rape and other cases.

Babita made many allegations

Babita has made many other allegations against the agitating wrestlers. The whole thing can be read on Babita’s Twitter post. On the other hand, Rana has also denied Sakshi’s statement that he has taken permission to protest at Jantar Manjar. Ran said that BJP always respects women and sportspersons. In such a situation, when wrestlers came to me, I supported them and still do today. He also denied that if the wrestlers had flown their medals in the Ganges, violence would have happened. Please tell that Sakshi had made this claim yesterday.

There is a saying that there will be a mark of stigma on your forehead for the rest of your life. Don’t say such a thing that you have to hide it by saying that you are a friend. First of all, let me make it clear that the permission paper… https://t.co/UqDMAF0qap

— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) June 18, 2023



Who is doing the movement for selfishness and ego. This country is understanding very well and is also seeing your double facedness. @BabitaPhogat When ji exposed your lie, you people started targeting him too. Your changing statements are exposing your hypocrisy in front of everyone. Anti-Modi in the name of movement… pic.twitter.com/sWRV4BsSaD

— Nishant (@iNishant4) June 18, 2023



Sakshi Malik said this

Sakshi, re-posting yesterday’s video, wrote about her sister Babita, ‘In the video, we took a jibe at Tirath Rana and Babita Phogat, how they were trying to use wrestlers for their selfishness and how when When disaster struck, he went and sat on the lap of the government. While Babita is now calling this movement completely politically motivated. He told Sakshi that the people of the country have understood that you have become a puppet in the hands of the Congress.