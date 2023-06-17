Sakshi Malik’s big allegation on Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, released the video and said that the minor’s family was threatened

Former President of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh But once again a big allegation has been made. Female wrestler protesting against this allegation Sakshi Malik has imposed. Sakshi has accused Brij Bhushan of threatening and threatening the family of a minor female wrestler. Sakshi said that the statement of the minor has been changed by intimidation, so that the POCSO Act is not imposed on Brij Bhushan and he is saved.

Sakshi made a big allegation in the video

Sakshi Malik has shared a video on her Twitter handle, in which she has accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of threatening the family members of the minor. Sakshi said in this video that the first reason for our silence for so many days was that we could not be together. The second reason was that the family of the minor was repeatedly threatened and he repeatedly changed his statements.

‘We have built a strong case against Brij Bhushan on the basis of evidence’, claims Delhi Police

Charge sheet filed against Brij Bhushan

The partner said that the players coming to wrestling come from very poor families. They are very scared and if any official sitting on a big position of the federation scares them, they will surely get scared. Later, we India’s top wrestler took the lead in the movement and sat on a dharna to get justice for women wrestlers. Please tell that Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan in the court a few days back.

appeal for justice

Sakshi Malik’s husband Satyavrat Kadian was also seen speaking in the video. Satyavrat said that many types of rumors were spread against us. People associated with wrestling are better aware of how women wrestlers have been harassed for the last 12 years. In the video, both of them clearly said that our movement is not inspired by any political party, nor are we doing this under any pretext. We only want justice.