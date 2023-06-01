Sakshi murder: Police custody of accused Sahil extended

New Delhi, 01 June (Hindustan Times). Delhi’s Rohini Court has extended the police custody of Sahil, accused of murdering 16-year-old Sakshi, for three days. Sahil’s police custody was ending on Thursday, after which he was produced in the court. On May 30, the court sent Sahil to police custody till Aaj Tak.

Delhi Police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on May 29. Sahil is alleged to have stabbed Sakshi more than twenty times with a knife. Sahil then crushed Sakshi’s head with a stone. The video of the incident has also gone viral. In the video, Sahil can be seen attacking with a knife. Around seven-eight people are seen standing on the road at the time of the incident.

According to the police, Sakshi and Sahil were friends. There was a debate between them on 28 May. On the day of the incident, Sakshi was going to attend someone’s birthday, where Sahil attacked her on the way. On the information of Sakshi’s father, an FIR has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.