Salaar Cast Fees: Shruti Haasan’s fees are a pinch in front of Prabhas, knowing the amount, your eyes will be torn, know here

Salaar Cast Fees: Actor Prabhas has some exciting projects at the moment. The teaser of the film Salaar has been released early this morning, seeing which the fans were blown away. ‘KGF’ fame filmmaker Prashant Neel’s film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. As soon as the teaser was released, #SalaarTeaser, #PrashanthNeel and #Prabhas started trending on Twitter. Let us tell you how much Prabhas has charged for this movie.

How many crores did Prabhas get for the film Salaar?

The film Salaar is an action thriller and its budget is Rs 200 crores. Prabhas, who plays the lead role in Salaar, has received Rs 100 crore for working in the film. According to English.Jagran.com, Prabhas has taken a whopping fee of 100 crores. However, no official statement has come from the makers. Apart from this, he will also get 10 percent share of the film’s box office earnings. Please tell that Prabhas had taken a hefty fee for Adipurush as well.

Shruti Haasan is the lead actress in producer Prashant Neel’s film Salaar. According to media reports, he has got Rs 8 crore for the film. Whereas, according to some reports, her character’s name is Adya. At the same time, Prithviraj Sukumaran has taken a fee of Rs 4 crore for Salar. The name of his role in the film is Vardharaj Mannar. His look has been revealed in the teaser of Salaar.

Jagapati Babu will be seen in an important role in Salar. He got the same amount as Prithviraj Sukumaran for the film. Jagapati has received a fee of Rs 4 crore. Let us tell you that the film Salar will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi in cinemas across the world on September 28. According to media reports, it has been shot in India, Europe, Middle East and Africa. It is being told that its budget is around 200 crores. Whereas, Prabhas was last seen in the film Adipurush with Kriti Sanon.

