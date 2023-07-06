Salaar Teaser: Seeing the teaser of Prabhas’ Salaar, fans remember ‘Rocky Bhai’, you will be blown away by the action and stunts

Salaar Teaser: actor Radiance This morning is very special for the fans of (Prabhas). A powerful teaser of Prabhas’ upcoming film Salar has been released. The teaser of Salaar is full of action and stunts. The movie will be released in two parts, of which the teaser of the first part Salar: Cease fire was released at 5:12 am. In no time, the teaser started trending on social media. Users are giving their feedback on this.

The teaser of the film Salaar definitely made the fans desperate. In the beginning of the teaser, Tinnu Anand is surrounded by a lot of people who have guns in their hands. After that Tinnu speaks powerful dialogues and then Prabhas’s face comes in front. Apart from this, Prithviraj’s look also comes to the fore. The film is directed by ‘KGF’ fame filmmaker Prashant Neel and apart from Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu will also be seen playing important roles.

Seeing the teaser of Salaar, fans remembered Rocky Bhai

Users are giving a tremendous reaction to the teaser of Salar. A media user wrote, you can ignore Bollywood, but you cannot ignore Star Prabhas. One user wrote, this is what we want from Prabhas, Ultimate Blockbuster. However, seeing the teaser of Salaar, some users started remembering Yash’s film KGF. One user wrote, seeing the teaser, I remembered Rocky Bhai. Many users are calling it more bang than KGF.

When will the movie Salaar be released?

The film Salaar will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi in cinemas worldwide on 28 September. According to media reports, it has been shot in India, Europe, Middle East and Africa. It is being told that its budget is around 200 crores. Whereas, Prabhas was last seen in the film Adipurush with Kriti Sanon. Although the film could not perform that well at the box office. Apart from this, the movie also got caught in many controversies.