Sale and purchase of land and flats increased in Patna, 35 lakh more revenue was received from registry in April-May

35 lakh more revenue has been received in the months of April and May of the current financial year than last year in Patna Sadar in the land-flat registry in Patna district. An amount of 76.31 crore has been received from the land-flat registry in Patna Sadar. There have been 3232 registries in Patna Sadar. Last year, 75.96 crore revenue was received in the months of April and May from 3250 registries in Patna Sadar. While Danapur is second in revenue receipt. There, 27.88 crore revenue has been received in 1771 registry.

Buying and selling of land is increasing

According to the experts, due to the wedding season in this month, there is more buying and selling of land. Apart from Patna city, the sale and purchase of land is increasing due to the increase in infrastructure in Danapur, Phulwarisharif, Sampatchak, Bihta areas. People are buying land to settle in this area.

184.74 crore revenue received from 18598 registries in two months

In the month of April and May of the current financial year, 18598 registries were done in Patna district including 10 under registrar offices including Patna Sadar. About 184.74 crore revenue has been received from this. 76.31 crore from 3232 registry in Patna Sadar, 27.88 crore from 1771 registry in Danapur, 16.98 crore from 2001 registry in Phulwarisharif, 12.89 crore from 1010 registry in Patna City, 12.53 crore from 2462 registry in Vikram and 12 from 1480 registry in Sampatchak. 14 crore revenue have been found. 5.47 crore has been received from 1716 registries in Barh, 5.60 crores from 1673 registries in Masodhi, 8.64 crores from 1913 registries in Bihta.

Registry reduced in Danapur compared to last year

Compared to April and May last year, this year there was less registry in Danapur. Last year, 3734 registries were done in two months in Danapur. 43.53 crore revenue was received from this. This year 27.88 crore revenue has been received from 1771 registries.