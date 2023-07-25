Sales of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 cross 2 lakhs, the flag is waving in the world

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Sale: Royal Enfield, the ‘royal ride’ of pride in India, is waving its flag all over the world. It is reported that the sale of Royal Enfield’s new bike Hunter 350 has crossed the figure of two lakhs. Royal Enfield has announced that the Hunter 350 has crossed the 2 lakh sales mark in less than a year. The motorcycle was launched in August 2022 and touched the 1 lakh sales mark in February 2023. After this, 1 lakh more units were sold in the next five months.

Royal Enfield’s cheapest and compact bike Hunter 350

The Hunter 350 is the most affordable and compact motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s portfolio. It is the first motorcycle from the brand to come with 17-inch wheels, which has made a significant difference in the way the motorcycle handles and changes direction. The motorcycle shares the underpinnings with the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The engine is also the same 349cc unit, but has been re-tuned to feel more smooth and responsive, in line with the Hunter 350’s characteristics.

Royal Enfield to launch Hunter 350 in Brazil soon

Now if we talk about the worldwide sales of India’s royal ride Royal Enfield’s new bike Hunter 350, it is currently making a splash in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Argentina and Colombia. Apart from this, the motorcycle is also being sold extensively in Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. There is also news that Royal Enfield will soon launch the Hunter 350 in Brazil.

Hunter 350 is becoming increasingly popular in the international market

Commenting on the success and milestone of the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield CEO (Chief Executive Officer) B Govindarajan said that the Hunter 350 is undoubtedly the most popular motorcycle launched in the mid-size motorcycle segment during the last year. We are very proud that in less than a year since launch, Hunter has built a proud community of over two million riders worldwide. Not just in India, the Hunter 350’s popularity is increasing rapidly in the international markets as well. We would like to thank our Hunter community for making the Hunter 350 a huge success and helping us achieve this milestone in a short span of time.

hunter 350 price in india

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 price in India starts from ₹1,49,900 and goes up to ₹1,74,655. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in 3 variants including Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro Rebel. The top model is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro Rebel, which costs 1,74,655.

royal enfield hunter 350 latest update

Price: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 price starts at Rs 1.50 Lakh and goes up to Rs 1.69 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Variant: Royal Enfield Hunter bike comes in two variants Retro Hunter and Metro Hunter.

Engine and Transmission: This roadster motorcycle has a 349 cc single cylinder 4-stroke air-cooled engine, which generates power of 20.2 PS and torque of 27 Nm. A 5-speed gearbox has been given in it with the engine. The curb weight of this bike is 181 kg, while its fuel tank capacity is 13 liters. The company claims that this motorcycle gives a certified mileage of 36.5 km/l.

Suspension & Brakes: This bike from Royal Enfield has telescopic suspension on the front and twin shock absorber suspension on the rear side. For braking, it has been given 300 mm disc brakes on the front and 270 mm disc brakes on the rear side. For riding, it gets 17-inch spoke and alloy wheels (variant-wise), shod with tubeless tyres.

Feature: Features like analog and digital instrument console, navigation, USB charging port, analog speedometer, digital odometer, tripmeter and tachometer, digital fuel gauge, engine kill start have been given in this motorcycle.

Comparison: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 competes with TVS Ronin 225, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Jawa Perak and Yezdi Roadster.