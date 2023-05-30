Salman Khan broke silence on Vicky Kaushal being pushed, told what happened at that time...

Salman Khan grabbed a lot of limelight regarding IIFA 2023. Yes, seeing Bhaijaan’s swag, everyone got impressed with him. Her presence added star power to the glitzy event held at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, but a video created quite a stir. It can be seen in the video that Vicky Kaushal was pushed by Salman Khan’s security team. In the clip, Salman can also be seen staring at Vicky. As soon as the video went viral like a fire on social media. Vicky issued a statement making it clear that nothing had happened as seen in the camera. Later on the green carpet, Salman Khan also hugged Vicky Kaushal. Now Bhaijaan has broken the silence on this.

What is the truth of Vicky-Salman’s video

If media reports are to be believed, Salman Khan was very upset by this incident. It seems that she tried to have a conversation with Vicky Kaushal in the video, but was forced out of the venue by his security team. After receiving death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and Canadian mafia don Goldie Brar, the actor is following the instructions of his team of bodyguards.

Salman Khan was following the protocol

A source told India Today that there is a protocol arrangement for the superstar. This means that he has to get from point A to B in a given time frame when he is in the middle of a crowd. The source added, “The first video where an angry Salman is seen staring at Vicky was actually a follow up to a moment they had backstage. They briefly exchanged hello, which was very pleasant and absolutely sweet.” Wasn’t too weird.” It seems that when Salman Khan came out, many stars along with their security and managerial teams were on the red carpet. He had to leave in a hurry. Actually, Salman Khan wanted to chat with Vicky, but his team took him ahead. The superstar was reportedly very upset with how it was appearing on the video and wanted to “fix the situation” as soon as possible.

All is well between Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal

Here Vicky Kaushal had said about this video, that many times unnecessary chatter leads to a flood of news. He told the media, “It doesn’t make any sense. Things are not really the way they are shown in the video. There is no point in talking about it.” Please tell that Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan share a very good bond in personal life. Both are often seen joking with each other. Talking about the work front, Bhaijaan will soon be seen in Tiger 3.