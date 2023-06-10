Salman Khan did not want to come on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! This song was shot with the help of duplicate

Bollywood’s famous choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan recently told many interesting things about the song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He revealed on the stage of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, that most of the scenes were performed by duplicates of Salman Khan, as he used to come on the set for very few hours every day. Please tell that Salman played the character of Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In the promo, Farah is seen talking to a dancer who played Salman’s duplicate in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She says, “Ritji was very cute yaar… I tell you Saajan ji ghar aaye mein, Salman ka aadha song Ritji duplicated by Salman. Salman’s main angle was the same. The rest of the back shot, top shot, wide shot, all Ritji used to do. The real dancers of the song Chaiya Chaiya were called as a surprise for Farah in the show. Farah identified most of them and shared the story of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sony shared the promo with the caption, “So how did you like this story behind ‘Sajanji’? Cinema se aur kise bhi kisse hum laaye hain aapko liye special #DanceKaFest.” The upcoming episode will be aired on Saturday.

When Karan Johar could not find anyone for the role of Aman

In the year 2021, director Karan Johar had revealed why Salman agreed to play the role of Aman in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Sharing the story behind it during his appearance on Indian Idol 12, Karan had said that he had approached a few actors but none was ready to play the second lead in Shah Rukh Khan’s film. He said that when he met Salman Khan at a party and told him about not finding a suitable actor for the role of Aman, Salman replied, “One must be mad to do this film and I am that mad. ”

Why did Salman agree to do the film?

Later, when Karan narrated the script to Salman, he agreed to do the film only after listening to the first half, but when Karan clarified that he was yet to finalize the role of Aman, Salman said , “What difference does it make, I know your father, I am doing this film for him.