Salman Khan furious over Jia Shankar in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

The second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is currently being discussed everywhere. The entire atmosphere of the house has changed after the entry of YouTuber Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia as wildcard contestants. Elvis got into an argument with some members of the Bigg Boss house in the first week itself. After this, in the Dictatorship task, Jia Shankar gave soapy water to Elvish to drink. After this whole incident, Salman Khan got angry on Jia in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.

Salman said to Jiya on Weekend Ka Vaar, “Jiya, giving water to someone is a sacred thing…and you put soap in that water?” Jiya then smiles slightly and says, “I know I made a big mistake.” Salman tells him, “How can someone apologize to someone while smiling?” You have really made a big mistake by giving soapy water to drink….”

Addressing the rest of the Bigg Boss housemates, Salman said, “If you think Jia is doing something wrong, why didn’t you say anything about it?” Seeing the anger of Salman Khan, Jia Shankar apologized to Elvish Yadav. Even Elvis quickly forgave her.

Dictatorship task is played every season in Bigg Boss house. In this task you have to listen what the dictator says. In a task, Bigg Boss made Elvish Yadav the dictator of the house. Contestants Jia Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Falak Naaz refused to follow his orders. When Elvis asked for water, Jiya gave him a glass of handwash and soapy water to drink. Salman Khan got angry with this act of Jia.