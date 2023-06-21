Salute to the spirit of 105 year old woman in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, June 21 (Hindustan Times). The wonder of yoga is that the wife of a freedom fighter does all her own work at the age of 105. She has been doing yoga regularly for the last four decades. Not only does she remain completely healthy due to this, but after spending so much age, she has not even resorted to spectacles till date. On Wednesday, on Yoga Day, an elderly woman did several yoga asanas in the morning and evening at her home. Seeing him, the women and children of the house also did Pranayama.

Vijay Kumari, a resident of Mishripur village in Hamirpur district, has been living here in Patkana Mohal of the city for the past several decades. Her husband Dr. Jaikaran Singh was a freedom fighter. He was tortured a lot for running a big movement against the British. His wife Vijay Kumari has crossed the age of 105 years. Still she does all her work herself. The mother of five sons has become grandmother and great-grandmother.

There are more than two dozen members in his family. All the people live together in one big house. Elderly Vijay Kumari did Yoga and Pranayama sitting in the room as usual on Yoga Day today. Relatives told that he has been healthy for the last forty years only by doing yoga. He said that the children of the new generation do not do yoga, due to which they start looking old in their youth.

To increase eyesight, everyone should do Anlom Vilom for at least twenty minutes daily. Along with this, by doing asanas that keep the stomach and body healthy, the disease does not come near. Councilor representative Baua Thakur told that grandmother does her own work without any support. She also makes all the people of the house aware to do yoga.