Sam Pitroda told the purpose of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to America, said this

Rahul Gandhi America Visit: Indian Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda told that the purpose of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to America in June is to promote the shared values ​​of real democracy. Rahul has a program to interact with university students and address a meeting during this visit. The Indian Overseas Congress further informed that Rahul is scheduled to visit San Francisco, Washington and New York where he is likely to address two meetings of Indian Americans, meet members of parliament and think tanks at Parliament House as well as universities Can interact with the students of Indian Overseas Congress is organizing these programs.

Indian democracy world’s largest democracy

Giving details about the purpose and agenda of the former Congress President’s US visit, Pitroda said- We are not here to complain. We are here to share what is happening in India. Indian democracy is the largest democracy in the world and it is our responsibility to inform people about the ground reality. He told a group of Congress supporters in Chicago – We are not asking anyone to come and help. We can deal with the problems. We want to share with you what is needed.

purpose of visit make contact

Sam Pitroda was addressing a program organized in Chicago to celebrate the victory of the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly. It was organized by community leader Iftikhar Sherif and Indian Overseas Congress-USA. He said in a statement – ​​The purpose of Rahul Gandhi’s visit is to make contacts, interact and hold talks with various people, organizations and media. These also include the Indian community whose numbers are increasing in America and abroad. During this he will promote the shared values ​​and vision of real democracy centered on freedom, inclusiveness, stability, justice, peace etc. around the world.