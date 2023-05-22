Samajwadi leader Shivanand Tiwari’s wife Bimla Devi passes away, political personalities of Bihar including CM expressed grief

Bimala Devi, wife of senior socialist leader Shivanand Tiwari, passed away on Monday. She was ill for the last few days. He was admitted to the emergency of Paras Hospital on 15 May. He had a kidney transplant about 11 years ago. Former MP Shivanand Tiwari informed about the death of his wife on social media. He wrote that Bimla, my life partner left me. He told that we were married on May 13, 1965. Vimla Devi’s last rites will be held on Tuesday.

CM expressed grief

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, RJD President Lalu Prasad, former CM Rabri Devi, JDU President Lalan Singh and other dignitaries of the state have expressed grief over the death of Vimla Devi. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in his condolence message that late Bimla Devi was a pious woman. As soon as the news of Bimla Devi’s demise was received, the Chief Minister consoled Shivanand Tiwari by talking on the phone. The Chief Minister has prayed to God for eternal peace of the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear patience in this hour of grief.

JDU president expressed grief

JDU National President Rajeev Ranjan alias Lalan Singh has expressed deep condolences on his death. He said that we continued to receive his affection and love for a long time. I bow down to him. May God give peace to the virtuous soul and give strength to the bereaved family members in their hour of grief. JDU’s state general secretary Om Prakash Singh Setu, Arvind Kumar Singh alias Chhotu Singh and Nandkishore Kushwaha also condoled the demise of Bimala Devi.

Lalu, Rabri, Misa, Tejashwi, Tej Pratap expressed grief

RJD National President Lalu Prasad has said that the late Bimla was the owner of a sensitive, religious personality of simple nature. With his death, a true friend of my family has been separated from us. Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, State President Jagdanand Singh, Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, Principal General Secretary Ranvijay Sahu, Chief Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav, Chittaranjan Gagan, Mrityanjay Tiwari, Rishi Mishra, Sarika Paswan , State General Secretary Prem Gupta, Madan Sharma, Sanjay Yadav, Fayaz Alam Kamal, Balli Yadav, Pramod Ram, Nirbhay Ambedkar, Rahul Singh, Devkishun Thakur, and State Secretary Sanjeev Mishra have expressed grief.

Congress leaders mourn the death of Bimla Tiwari

Congress state president Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh, former state president Dr. Madan Mohan Jha, former state vice-president Brajesh Pandey, MLC Premchand Mishra, Chief National Media Coordinator Sanjeev Singh, spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari, Nirmal Verma including the news of the death of Bimla Tiwari. Senior leaders expressed deep condolences on his demise.

