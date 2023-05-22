samar singh reveals the truth in the case of akanksha dubey’s death rjl

Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case: In the case of Akanksha Dubey’s death, jailed Samar Singh has made a big disclosure. Samar Singh and his friends have told in the statement recorded before the investigator. Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey and singer Samar Singh were preparing to get married after a year. This fact has come to the fore after the death of Akanksha Dubey. According to the statements recorded by the relatives of Akanksha before the investigator, both were very good friends and were going to marry each other soon. This fact has also been presented before the court. However, things changed after Akanksha’s suicide. Now Samar Singh and his friend are lodged in the district jail. Samar could not get bail from the district judge’s court.