Sambhal: Strong explosion in firecracker businessman’s house, four people died, many seriously injured, operator arrested

be careful A painful accident has happened in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. There has been a huge blast in the house of fireworks businessman Sabir Ali in Mohalla Sarai of Gunnaur. The house was completely turned into rubble in the blast. Along with this, Sabir’s 17-year-old daughter Anam, 15-year-old daughter Sumaiya of neighbor Pappu, Jaswant’s six-month-old son Om and a young woman died on the spot. While many people were seriously injured. There is an atmosphere of panic in the area due to this explosion.

blast in sambhal

Actually there was a blast in Sambhal on Tuesday. As soon as the information about the blast was received, the police and fire brigade team reached the spot and started the rescue work. Due to the dense population, the locality was evacuated. All the injured were admitted to CHC. The explosion was so strong that Sabir Ali’s house was razed to the ground. Along with this, the houses of his neighbors Maulana Uwais, Afzal, Nasir and Puran were also damaged.

these people were injured

There was an explosion at the house of a fireworks dealer in Mohalla Sarai of Gunnaur. In which four people died. The house got ruined. Pramod, Ravi, Pramod, Monu, Vimal, Rajesh, Mary, Pravesh, Sanu, Karthik were seriously injured in this blast. It is being told that the condition of Rajesh, Mary and Pravesh is serious. The doctor has referred these people to the higher center. At present, the police has started investigating the whole matter. There is an atmosphere of panic in the area due to the blast. Police has arrested Sabir Ali.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lidquwaNtjc)